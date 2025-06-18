Top underwater adventures to try in Maldives
What's the story
The Maldives, with its pristine beaches and clear waters, offers some of the best underwater adventures that attract global tourists.
Its rich marine life and coral reefs make it an ideal spot for snorkeling and diving. Both of these activities allow tourists to explore the underwater beauty.
Here are some epic adventures to try in this tropical paradise.
Manta rays
Snorkeling with manta rays
Snorkeling with manta rays is another popular activity in the Maldives.
These gentle giants glide gracefully through the water and can be spotted around Hanifaru Bay.
The best time to spot them is between May and November when plankton levels are high.
This adventure lets you witness manta rays up close as they feed and interact with their environment.
Banana Reef
Diving at Banana Reef
Banana Reef is one of the most iconic dive sites in Maldives.
Famous for its unique banana-shaped configuration, this site allows divers to explore colorful coral formations and see a range of marine species including reef sharks and barracudas.
The crystal-clear visibility makes it an ideal spot for both novice and veteran divers.
Fotteyo Kandu
Exploring underwater caves at Fotteyo Kandu
Fotteyo Kandu is famous for its underwater caves and overhangs, which make for a mesmerizing diving experience.
Situated in Vaavu Atoll, this site has colorful corals and schools of fish darting through narrow passages.
Divers can explore these natural beauties and enjoy encounters with turtles, moray eels, and other fascinating creatures.
Submarine tour
Submarine tour experience
For those who prefer to stay dry while exploring underwater wonders, submarine tours provide an exciting alternative option in Male Atoll area.
Passengers dive into as deep as 40 meters below sea level in comfortable, air-conditioned cabins.
These offer panoramic views of stunning marine life, including colorful corals, schools of fish, turtles, and even dolphins or sharks on occasion.
An unforgettable journey below ocean surface without getting wet!