Almonds and dates: A healthy combination you must try

Almonds and dates are two nutrient-rich foods that, when eaten together, offer a plethora of health benefits. Both are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to a balanced diet. Here, we look at five major benefits of eating almonds and dates together, and how the combination can help you.

Energy boost Boosts energy levels Both dates and almonds are loaded with natural sugars and healthy fats, giving you that instant energy boost. Dates have glucose, fructose, and sucrose that provide immediate energy release. Almonds bring in the protein and healthy fats that keep you energized for longer. The perfect combination for anyone looking for an afternoon pick-me-up or pre-workout snack without going for processed options.

Heart health Supports heart health The combination of almonds and dates has your heart covered thanks to their nutrient profiles. Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats which are known to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol. Dates are a rich source of potassium which regulate blood pressure. Together, they help keep your heart healthy by improving blood circulation and reducing the risk of heart-related problems.

Digestive aid Aids digestion Pairing almonds with dates can help with digestion because of their fiber content. Dates are especially rich in soluble fiber, which keeps you regular by adding bulk to stool. Almonds also have dietary fiber that promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the digestive tract. This duo can relieve constipation and improve overall digestive functioning.

Bone strength Enhances bone health Almonds give you calcium while dates give you magnesium—two minerals that are essential for healthy bones. Calcium is required to keep bones strong while magnesium helps absorb calcium in the body. Eating these foods regularly may prevent bone-related diseases like osteoporosis by providing the body with enough minerals required for maintaining bone density.