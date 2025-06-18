What's the story

Broccoli and cauliflower are two of the most popular vegetables that are often pitted against each other for their nutritional benefits.

Both belong to the cruciferous family and are touted for their health-promoting properties.

Although they have a lot in common, both contain their own unique nutrients that make them shine.

Here, we explore the nutrient profiles of broccoli and cauliflower, and what makes them different and healthy.