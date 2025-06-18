Bengaluru mornings: Must-try vegetarian breakfasts
What's the story
Bengaluru, the city that never sleeps, is not only famous for its illustrious culture and busy tech industry, but also for its delectable vegetarian breakfasts.
These not only taste divine but also give you a healthy start to the day.
From the classic South Indian to innovative fusion, the city's breakfast menu is as diverse as it is nutritious.
Here are some of Bengaluru's unique vegetarian breakfasts that promise both flavor and health.
Fusion delight
Idli with a twist
In Bengaluru, idlis get a creative twist with the addition of ingredients such as ragi or millet.
These variations add nutritional value without compromising the soft texture of idlis.
Ragi idlis are rich in calcium and fiber, making them a great option for those looking to amp up their nutrient intake without losing out on taste.
Diverse choices
Dosa varieties galore
Dosas in Bengaluru aren't just limited to the traditional plain or masala ones.
Spinach dosa or quinoa dosa provide a nutritious option loaded with vitamins and minerals.
Spinach dosas deliver iron and antioxidants, while quinoa dosas are rich in protein, catering to the health-conscious who want to switch things up for breakfast.
Quick energy boost
Poha: A light start
Another common breakfast option is poha which is light and doesn't take time to prepare.
It is made from flattened rice and is generally cooked with vegetables such as peas and carrots to amp up the nutrition.
Poha is low in calories but gives you an energy boost due to its carbohydrates, making it perfect for those who want to start their day lighter.
Nutritious choice
Upma: The savory option
Upma is yet another staple breakfast dish that uses semolina with vegetables like beans and carrots.
It is seasoned with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves for extra flavor.
Upma provides carbohydrates and essential vitamins from the vegetables used, making it a balanced meal option that keeps you full for longer.
Traditional favorite
Akki roti: Rice flour pancake
Akki roti is prepared by mixing rice flour with grated coconut and finely chopped vegetables like onions or carrots, and then cooking it on a griddle until crispy brown edges develop around the circumference area of each piece.
The dish offers carbohydrates along with dietary fibers present in these ingredients themselves.