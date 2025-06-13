5-minute sesame idlis for busy mornings
What's the story
Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can set the tone for a vibrant morning.
The five-minute sesame breakfast idli is just perfect for those who want a quick yet wholesome meal.
This dish marries the lightness of idlis with the nutty flavor of sesame, adding a delightful twist to regular recipes.
With minimum prep time, it suits busy mornings without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Essential components
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare this dish, gather ingredients like rice flour, urad dal flour, sesame seeds, and salt.
Mix rice flour and urad dal flour in equal parts with water to form a smooth batter. Add salt as per taste and let it rest for five minutes.
Meanwhile, dry roast sesame seeds until golden brown and aromatic.
This simple preparation ensures that you have everything ready in no time.
Quick steps
Cooking process
Pour the batter into greased idli molds, sprinkling roasted sesame seeds on top before steaming.
Steam the idlis for about five minutes, until they are cooked through but still soft. The steaming process locks in moisture while the flavors meld together seamlessly.
Once done, remove from molds carefully to avoid breaking.
Presentation ideas
Serving suggestions
Serve these idlis hot with coconut chutney or tomato chutney on the side for a punch of flavor.
You can also serve them with sambar if you want something more filling.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves or more roasted sesame seeds for a presentation that is as good to look at as it is to eat.
Health insights
Nutritional benefits
Not only is this breakfast option quick, but it's also loaded with nutrients that are just perfect to kickstart your day.
Healthy fats and minerals such as calcium and magnesium in sesame seeds ensure healthy bones, while also providing energy all day without spiking blood sugar levels, thanks to the low glycemic index properties.