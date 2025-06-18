Mango pits: A surprising source of nutrition
What's the story
Often discarded as waste, mango pits are more nutritious than you think.
While the juicy flesh of the mango is celebrated for its taste and health benefits, the seed inside contains a wealth of nutrients that can contribute to a balanced diet.
From what nutrients can you find in mango pits to how you can use them in your meals, here's what you should know.
Antioxidant power
Rich in antioxidants
Mango pits are loaded with antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These compounds are essential to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.
By adding mango pits to your diet, you could fortify your body's defense mechanism and potentially lower the risk of chronic diseases.
Fiber boost
High fiber content
The fiber content in mango pits is high, which helps in digestion and maintaining gut health.
Eating fiber-rich foods keeps our bowel movements regular and our digestive system functioning.
Adding mango pits into smoothies or grinding them into powder for baking can make it easy for you to increase your daily fiber intake.
Healthy fats insight
Source of healthy fats
Mango pits are rich in healthy fats that are critical for keeping your heart healthy and your brain active.
These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol while providing energy to get you through the day.
Adding small quantities of processed mango pit oil or powder into your diet may add positively to your overall fat intake.
Mineral benefits
Contains essential minerals
Essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium are present in mango pits.
These minerals assist with several bodily functions including bone health, muscle function, and electrolyte balance.
Using ground mango pit powder as a supplement or ingredient can ensure that you are getting these vital nutrients regularly.
Inflammation reduction
Potential anti-inflammatory properties
Research indicates that compounds in mango pits could have anti-inflammatory properties.
Reducing inflammation is essential for dealing with diseases such as arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.
Finding ways to add processed forms of mango pit to recipes could provide some additional benefits beyond conventional dietary sources known for their anti-inflammatory properties.