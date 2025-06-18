What's the story

While Goa is famous for its lively culture and spectacular beaches, it also serves some delicious vegetarian breakfast meals.

Not only are these dishes packed with flavor, but they also ensure you start your day on a healthy note.

From traditional rice-based delicacies to unusual sweet dishes, Goan breakfasts have something for everyone.

Trying these vegetarian meals can introduce you to the diversity of this coastal region's cuisine.