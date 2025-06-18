When in Goa, try these vegetarian dishes
While Goa is famous for its lively culture and spectacular beaches, it also serves some delicious vegetarian breakfast meals.
Not only are these dishes packed with flavor, but they also ensure you start your day on a healthy note.
From traditional rice-based delicacies to unusual sweet dishes, Goan breakfasts have something for everyone.
Trying these vegetarian meals can introduce you to the diversity of this coastal region's cuisine.
Spicy treat
Patal bhaji: A spicy delight
Patal bhaji is another popular Goan breakfast dish, prepared with sprouted moong beans in spicy coconut-based gravy.
This one, served with pav or bread, makes for a heartwarming dish to start the day.
The spice and coconut combination gives it a unique flavor that is both filling and energizing.
Rice cakes
Sanna: Steamed rice cakes
Sanna are soft, fluffy steamed rice cakes that are mildly sweetened and are often relished with curries or chutneys.
Prepared from fermented rice batter, they have a unique texture that goes well with a variety of accompaniments.
Sanna are an integral part of Goan cuisine and make for an excellent gluten-free breakfast option.
Flattened rice
Poha: Flattened rice dish
Poha also features in Goan breakfasts, although it has a Maharashtrian origin.
Made with flattened rice flakes sauteed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and vegetables (peas or potatoes), this light yet filling dish can be prepared quickly and is a balanced mix of carbohydrates and proteins.
Sweet start
Sheera: Semolina pudding
Sheera, a semolina-based pudding, gets the heady flavor of cardamom and is beautifully garnished with nuts like cashews or almonds.
This dish, which is usually a highlight during festivals in Goa, gives an indulgent yet energizing start to the day.
It is prepared by cooking semolina until fluffy and light, giving you a delightful texture that's both satiating and rich in energy-boosting ingredients.