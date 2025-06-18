Flexibility 101: 5 yoga poses to get started
What's the story
Yoga has the ability to improve flexibility, especially for novices.
The practice involves gentle movements and poses which assist in stretching muscles and increasing the range of motion.
If you're new to yoga, beginning with basic poses can do wonders. Not only do they assist with flexibility, they also facilitate relaxation and mindfulness.
Here are five beginner-friendly yoga poses to improve flexibility without overdoing it.
Stretch 1
Downward-facing dog pose
The downward-facing dog pose is a staple in yoga routines. It stretches the hamstrings, calves, and shoulders while strengthening the arms and legs.
To perform the pose, start on all fours with hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart.
Lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an inverted V shape with your body.
Keep your head between your arms and gaze towards your feet.
Stretch 2
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is just perfect to warm up the spine and make it more flexible.
Start on all fours with your wrists under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head and tailbone up towards the sky.
Exhale as you round your back (cat position), tucking your chin to chest and drawing your belly button towards spine.
Stretch 3
Standing forward bend
The standing forward bend helps stretch the hamstrings, calves and lower back while calming the mind.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, then hinge at the hips to fold forward over legs.
Allow arms to hang or hold opposite elbows for support.
Keep knees slightly bent if needed to avoid strain on lower back.
Stretch 4
Child's pose
Child's pose is a restorative posture that gently stretches hips, thighs, and ankles while promoting relaxation.
Kneel on the floor with big toes touching each other; sit back onto heels before folding torso forward between thighs;
extend arms forward or rest them alongside the body; breathe deeply into the stretch.
Stretch 5
Cobra pose
Cobra pose increases spine flexibility by opening the chest with a gentle backward bend.
Start face down, press palms under shoulders and lift upper body, keeping elbows close to sides.
Maintain steady breathing, hold for a brief period, then return to start.
Repeat a few times to improve spinal mobility with regular practice.