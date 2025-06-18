Stock your pantry with these 5 must-have pulses
Pulses are a vegetarian's best friend. They are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients.
Versatile ingredients, they can be used in a range of dishes, from soups to salads.
Having a variety of pulses stocked in your pantry means you have the base for healthy meals.
Here are five must-have pulses in every vegetarian pantry to eat healthy and spice things up.
Lentils
Lentils: A versatile staple
Lentils are available in several varieties, including green, red, and brown. They cook relatively quickly and absorb flavors beautifully, making them perfect for soups and stews.
Lentils are high in protein and fiber and low in fat. They also provide essential nutrients such as iron and folate.
Adding lentils to your diet can also help maintain healthy cholesterol levels because of soluble fiber.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas: Nutrient powerhouse
Chickpeas have a nutty taste and grainy texture. You can use them whole or ground them into flour for various recipes like hummus or falafel.
Chickpeas are an incredible source of protein, fiber, vitamins B6 and C, iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium.
Eating them regularly may also support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels.
Black beans
Black beans: Protein-rich choice
Black beans have a dense texture that withstands cooking processes like boiling or pressure cooking without losing shape or flavor profile easily like other legumes on market shelves today.
These beans provide high amounts plant-based proteins with dietary fibers, which aid digestion while keeping blood sugar levels stable throughout day-to-day activities.
Kidney beans
Kidney beans: Heart-healthy option
Kidney beans are called so because of their unique kidney-like shape.
They come loaded with proteins and fibers required on a daily basis by vegetarians around the globe who depend on plant-based diets exclusively.
These legumes are packed with antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which may help lower inflammation within body systems over a period.
This benefit comes when consumed regularly along with balanced meals with other nutrient-rich foods too.
Mung beans
Mung beans: Digestive aid
Mung beans boast of a rich nutritional profile.
It has vitamins A through E and minerals such as zinc, selenium, and magnesium. It also has potassium, calcium, and phosphorus.
These elements are naturally occurring in the earth's crust.
Regular consumption of mung beans can help support overall health by providing these essential nutrients.