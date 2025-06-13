Cardamom magic: 5 must-try dishes
A fragrant spice with a unique flavor, cardamom is often used in sweet and savory dishes alike. Its versatility makes it a favorite in many world cuisines.
From desserts to beverages, cardamom lends an aromatic touch, elevating the overall taste of any dish.
Here are five delightful recipes showcasing the distinct flavor of cardamom, giving you a variety of ways to use this spice.
Creamy delight
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Cardamom-infused rice pudding is the perfect comfort dessert that marries creaminess with aromatic flavor.
To make this, cook rice in milk until it's tender and creamy. Add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavoring.
Stir continuously until the mixture thickens to your desired consistency.
Serve warm or chilled, garnished with nuts or dried fruits for added texture and taste.
Warm beverage
Spiced cardamom tea
Spiced cardamom tea is a soothing experience, ideal for any time of the day.
Start by boiling water along with some crushed cardamom pods, slices of ginger, and cinnamon sticks for a more aromatic effect.
Add black tea leaves and steep them till you get your preferred strength.
Strain the tea into cups and sweeten with honey or sugar as per your liking before serving hot.
Sweet treats
Cardamom-flavored cookies
If you're looking for a unique twist on classic treats, cardamom-flavored cookies are a great option!
Start by creaming together butter and sugar, then add flour and ground cardamom powder for a subtly spiced flavor.
Roll the dough into small balls, slightly press them on parchment-lined baking sheets, and bake until the edges turn golden brown.
Once cooled, these cookies are ready to enjoy!
Savory dish
Aromatic vegetable curry with cardamom
Aromatic vegetable curry with cardamom offers a flavorful vegetarian meal.
Begin by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger paste in oil.
Add potatoes, carrots, peas, green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Cook covered on low heat until the vegetables are tender.
Stir in black pepper and garam masala. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice or naan.
Baked goodie
Cardamon-spiced banana bread
Cardamom-spiced banana bread adds a fragrant twist to a classic.
Mash ripe bananas and mix them with melted butter, vanilla extract, and whisk until smooth.
Fold in flour, baking soda, salt, and ground cardamom.
Pour the mixture into a loaf pan and bake in a preheated oven for about an hour.
Let it cool, then slice it to enjoy anytime.