Cardboard in the garden: A secret to better soil
What's the story
Mixing cardboard shreds into soil can be a great practice for gardeners wanting to improve plant health.
The practice is not only a way to recycle waste but also improves soil quality, resulting in better growth.
Cardboard is biodegradable and can decompose in the soil, adding nutrients and improving its structure.
By adding cardboard shreds, gardeners can create a sustainable environment for their plants without synthetic fertilizers.
Soil structure
Enhancing soil structure
Cardboard shreds also improve the physical structure of the soil by enhancing aeration and drainage.
Mixed with soil, these shreds create small air pockets to allow roots to breathe and water to drain out efficiently.
This improved structure prevents waterlogging and compaction, which are common problems in heavy soils.
Consequently, plants have better access to oxygen and nutrients.
Nutrient boost
Boosting nutrient content
As cardboard decomposes in the soil, it releases organic matter that enriches the nutrient content of the earth.
This process provides essential elements like carbon and nitrogen, vital for plant growth.
The slow decomposition rate ensures a steady supply of nutrients over time, reducing the need for frequent fertilization.
Earthworm activity
Encouraging earthworm activity
Cardboard shreds also attract earthworms by giving them food and shelter as they decompose organic material.
Earthworms are important for healthy soil, as they aerate it with their burrowing and enrich it with their castings.
Their presence means good soil health and ensures plants grow healthy.
Waste reduction
Reducing waste in landfills
Using cardboard shreds in the garden is not just a way to keep garbage away from landfills but also a great way of recycling stuff that would have otherwise gone to waste.
It helps gardeners use cardboard as an asset in their gardens and contribute to the environment.
The practice serves a double purpose- keeping gardens healthy and garbage-free without spending a penny.