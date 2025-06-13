These breathing techniques can help calm your mind
What's the story
Breathing techniques can be a powerful tool to promote relaxed energy in your day-to-day life.
By focusing on your breath, you can deal with stress and improve your overall well-being.
These techniques are easy to practice and can be included in any routine without much effort.
Here's how you can harness the power of breathing to improve mental clarity, reduce anxiety, and stay energetic all day.
Stress relief
Deep breathing for stress reduction
Deep breathing is a basic technique that calms the nervous system and reduces stress.
You simply take slow, deep breaths through the nose, hold them for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through the mouth.
This technique helps you take in more oxygen and relaxes you by activating the parasympathetic nervous system.
Just five minutes of daily deep breathing can drastically reduce your stress.
Concentration boost
Box breathing for focus
Box breathing is a technique to improve concentration and focus.
It consists of deep inhalation through the nose for four counts, breath-holding for four counts, slow exhalation through the mouth for four counts, and a pause again before repeating.
Such a structured pattern clears mental clutter and improves attention span by balancing oxygen levels in the body.
Harmony technique
Alternate nostril breathing for balance
Alternate nostril breathing is known to bring balance between both hemispheres of the brain.
To practice this technique, close one nostril with your thumb while inhaling deeply through the other nostril. Switch sides after each breath cycle.
This method enhances respiratory function and promotes mental clarity by ensuring equal air distribution in both lungs.
Relaxation aid
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 breathing method is designed as an aid for relaxing before sleep or when feeling anxious.
Inhale quietly through your nose counting up to four; hold your breath counting up to seven; exhale completely from your mouth making a whoosh sound counting up to eight.
Repeating this cycle several times calms racing thoughts effectively, aiding relaxation.