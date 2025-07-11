Ancient Indian legumes that are rich in protein

As more people embrace veganism, ancient Indian legumes are being rediscovered as a sustainable source of protein. Grown for centuries, these legumes are the backbone of traditional diets, providing not just nutrition but also versatility in cooking. They address the rising need for plant-based nutrition, making them an ideal option for healthy and diverse meals.

Lentils Lentils: A protein powerhouse Lentils are one of the most popular ancient Indian legumes and are an excellent source of protein. They are made up of about 25% protein by weight and make for an excellent option for vegans who want to meet their daily protein requirements. Lentils are also loaded with fiber, iron and folate, making them a great addition to your diet. You can use them in soups, stews, salads, etc., for both nutrition and flavor.

Chickpeas Chickpeas: Versatile nutrient source Chickpeas have been a staple in Indian cuisine for thousands of years, owing to their nutritional profile. They provide around 19% protein along with essential vitamins like B6 and minerals like magnesium. Chickpeas can be eaten whole or ground into flour for baking. Their ability to blend well with different spices makes them perfect for making flavorful dishes like curries or hummus.

Mung beans Mung beans: Digestive aid Mung beans are small green legumes that pack a nutritional punch with about 24% protein content (when cooked). They are also easy on digestion compared to other beans or pulses, as they contain lower levels of oligosaccharides (that are responsible for gas production during digestion processes). They help maintain gut health effectively while providing necessary nutrients including potassium, which supports heart function too.