Cycling across Nepal's stunning landscapes: A guide

Nepal is the best bet for adventure junkies looking to explore its varied landscapes on a cycle. From the towering Himalayas to the lush valleys, the country offers an assortment of terrains to suit all levels of cyclists. The mode of travel lets adventure lovers soak in Nepal's natural beauty and cultural richness up-close. With marked trails and local support, cycling across Nepal is an exciting way to explore this fascinating country.

Valley Ride Exploring Kathmandu Valley The Kathmandu Valley makes for an amazing starting point for cyclists. You can experience the best of both worlds here with trails cutting through busy markets as well as peaceful countryside. The valley's temperate climate makes it perfect for cycling throughout the year. Riders can witness terraced fields and traditional villages while riding on both paved and dirt tracks.

Lakeside adventure Journey through Pokhara Pokhara is a gateway to some of Nepal's most scenic routes. Famous for stunning lakeside views, the city is also the starting point for trails that lead into the Annapurna region. Cyclists can either ride along the shores of Phewa Lake or head into nearby hills for a panoramic view of snow-capped peaks. The region is a favorite among both beginners and seasoned riders, thanks to its diverse terrain.

Flatland exploration Discovering Terai region The Terai region presents a different cycling experience altogether with its flat lands and subtropical climate. This region is perfect for those looking for less challenging rides while still being in the lap of rich biodiversity. Here, cyclists can explore national parks filled with wildlife or head towards local communities famous for their colorful culture and hospitality.