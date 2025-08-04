NH10 connecting Sikkim-Kalimpong to remain closed for 3 days

National Highway 10, which connects Kalimpong in West Bengal to Sikkim , will remain closed for three days due to landslides. The road closure is effective from 8:00pm on August 3 to 6:00pm on August 6 as a precautionary measure after the damage caused by the landslide at Takhola village on August 2. The highway has developed a crack in West Bengal's Kalimpong district.

Travel disruption Heavy vehicles barred "A stretch of around 30 km of NH10, between Sevoke and Chitrey, would have to be shut down from 8 pm on August 3 to 6 pm on August 6," Rahul Kumar Gupta, general manager of Siliguri National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), said. Heavy vehicles traveling between Gangtok and Kalimpong have been barred due to this development. The closure is effective till further notice as assessments and repairs are underway.

Route diversion Alternate routes The landslides were caused by heavy rainfall that led to the swelling of the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in sub-Himalayan districts till August 5 morning. Despite the closure, travelers can use three alternate routes to commute: Siliguri-Jorbungalow-Teesta Bazaar-Rangpo-Gangtok; Siliguri-Sevoke-Damdim-Gorubathan-Lava-Alagarah-Rangpo-Gangtok; and Siliguri-Sevoke-Bagrakote-Lava-Alagarah-Rangpo-Gangtok via National Highway 717A.