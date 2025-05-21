'Local police inactive, local councilor directed attacks': Murshidabad violence report
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court's fact-finding committee has submitted its report on the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad that took place in April.
The panel found that 113 houses were severely damaged in Betbona village during the unrest.
A majority of residents had sought refuge in Malda but were forced to return by the police administration.
The report noted that "attacks were directed by a local councilor" and highlighted the absence of police during these incidents.
Security concerns
Villagers demand permanent BSF camps for protection
The report also pointed out that villagers are now demanding permanent Border Security Force (BSF) camps and Central Armed Forces for their safety.
"Villagers are constantly being threatened by the miscreants, wondering how long the BSF will protect them," a resident said, as quoted in the report.
The local police allegedly did not respond to distress calls made by Betbona residents on Friday and Saturday at 4:00pm.
Eyewitness testimonies
Eyewitness accounts reveal details of violence
Eyewitness accounts from the violence-affected areas reveal that Mehboob Alam, a local Trinamool Congress leader, was present during the attacks.
The report also mentioned that miscreants from Samserganj, Hizaltala, Shiulitala, and Digri were involved in these incidents.
A man named Amirul Islam returned to Betbona village after the violence and identified intact houses, which were later set on fire by attackers.
Property damage
Report details destruction of property and temples
The report also detailed extensive damage to property, including grocery stores, hardware shops, and electrical and textile stores. Temples were desecrated and destroyed in the violence.
A shopping mall in Dhuliyan town was looted and closed after the attacks on April 11.
The report also mentioned that Haragovinda Das (74) and his son Chandan Das (40) were murdered during these incidents.
Committee details
Committee members and previous reports on violence
The fact-finding committee comprised Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), National Human Rights Commission; Satya Arnab Ghosal, Member Secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority; and Saugata Chakraborty, Registrar, West Bengal Judicial Service.
The panel was constituted to identify and rehabilitate those displaced by the violence over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.
A previous report submitted by the West Bengal government detailed incidents of violence between April 8-12 in connection with these protests.