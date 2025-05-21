What's the story

The Calcutta High Court's fact-finding committee has submitted its report on the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad that took place in April.

The panel found that 113 houses were severely damaged in Betbona village during the unrest.

A majority of residents had sought refuge in Malda but were forced to return by the police administration.

The report noted that "attacks were directed by a local councilor" and highlighted the absence of police during these incidents.