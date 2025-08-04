Ganga, Yamuna breach danger mark after rain; 13 districts flooded 

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under severe floods as continuous rainfall has pushed the water levels of major rivers above the danger mark. The Ganga, Yamuna, and Betwa are flowing above the red line in several districts. Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Ballia are among those affected by the swollen Ganga. The Central Water Commission recorded its level at 72.1 meters on Monday morning—above the danger level of 71.262 meters.

River levels Cremation, religious rituals shifted to rooftops The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, and Banda. The Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur. Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said all ghats have been submerged, cutting off access to cremation grounds and other religious rituals, which have now been shifted to rooftops and raised platforms.

District impact Schools closed in Prayagraj The floods have affected 13 districts, including Prayagraj, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Mirzapur. Schools in Prayagraj have been closed as a precautionary measure. The district administration has set up flood relief camps for citizens affected by the deluge. In Varanasi, the famous Ganga 'aarti' at Dashashwamedh ghat is now being performed on rooftops due to rising waters.