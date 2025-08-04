Raymond chief again slams Lamborghini after ₹10cr model catches fire
Raymond Group's chairman and managing director, Gautam Singhania, has raised concerns over the safety of Lamborghini cars after one of their ₹10 crore models caught fire in Bengaluru. The incident involved a Lamborghini Aventador owned by social media influencer Sanjeev. The vehicle was seen engulfed in flames on a busy street, with bystanders attempting to extinguish it with water, sand, and a fire extinguisher.
The incident drew widespread attention, with many questioning the safety of supercars on Indian roads. Singhania shared the video on X and questioned Lamborghini's silence over the matter. He wrote, "This isn't a 'rare incident' anymore. It's a pattern." He further asked, "Why is Lamborghini silent? Why are their cars catching fire? Are their cars safe? Should they be allowed in India?"
🔥 Another day, another Lamborghini in flames.— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) August 3, 2025
This time in Bengaluru, as per report from NDTV.
This isn’t a “rare incident” anymore. It’s a pattern.
Why is Lamborghini silent???
Why are their cars catching fire???
Are their cars safe???
Should they be allowed in India??? 🚫🏎️🔥… pic.twitter.com/1J2TXuWQsD
Social media influencer Sanjeev clarifies car is safe
Initially, it was believed that the car had been completely destroyed. However, Sanjeev later clarified that the damage was "minor." He said in a follow-up post, "The car is safe. It was a small fire and we managed to control it quickly." The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it has reignited concerns.
Similar incident happened in Mumbai last year
This isn't the first time a Lamborghini has caught fire in India. A similar incident involving a Revuelto model occurred in Mumbai in December 2024. The incident had raised questions about the reliability of these high-performance machines. Notably, this isn't the first time Singhania has criticized Lamborghini either. Last October, he slammed Lamborghini's India and Asia heads for not reaching out to him after his test drive experience with another model in Mumbai.