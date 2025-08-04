Raymond chief again slams Lamborghini after ₹10cr model catches fire

Raymond Group's chairman and managing director, Gautam Singhania, has raised concerns over the safety of Lamborghini cars after one of their ₹10 crore models caught fire in Bengaluru. The incident involved a Lamborghini Aventador owned by social media influencer Sanjeev. The vehicle was seen engulfed in flames on a busy street, with bystanders attempting to extinguish it with water, sand, and a fire extinguisher.

Safety concerns Singhania questioned Lamborghini's silence The incident drew widespread attention, with many questioning the safety of supercars on Indian roads. Singhania shared the video on X and questioned Lamborghini's silence over the matter. He wrote, "This isn't a 'rare incident' anymore. It's a pattern." He further asked, "Why is Lamborghini silent? Why are their cars catching fire? Are their cars safe? Should they be allowed in India?"

Twitter Post Take a look at Singhania's post 🔥 Another day, another Lamborghini in flames.

This time in Bengaluru, as per report from NDTV.

This isn’t a “rare incident” anymore. It’s a pattern.

Why is Lamborghini silent???

Why are their cars catching fire???

Are their cars safe???

Should they be allowed in India??? 🚫🏎️🔥… pic.twitter.com/1J2TXuWQsD — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) August 3, 2025

Damage control Social media influencer Sanjeev clarifies car is safe Initially, it was believed that the car had been completely destroyed. However, Sanjeev later clarified that the damage was "minor." He said in a follow-up post, "The car is safe. It was a small fire and we managed to control it quickly." The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it has reignited concerns.