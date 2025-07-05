UP: 8 family members, including groom, killed in road accident
What's the story
A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Friday morning left eight family members dead, including a 24-year-old groom. The incident took place around 6:30am in Jewanai village when their Bolero SUV lost control and crashed into the boundary wall of Janata Inter College. The vehicle was reportedly speeding and overturned after hitting the wall.
Victims identified
Wedding party was traveling from Sambhal to Budaun
The wedding party was headed from Har Govindpur village in Sambhal to Sirtoul in Budaun district. Among the deceased are Suraj, the groom; Asha, his sister-in-law; and her two-year-old daughter Aishwarya. Vishnu, a six-year-old boy and son of Manoj, was also among those killed. The group was traveling in an overcrowded Bolero with 10 people on board.
Casualty update
Two survivors are in critical condition
Five people were declared dead at the scene of the accident itself. Three others, who were initially rescued alive, succumbed to their injuries during treatment later at a government hospital. Two survivors are in critical condition and have been referred to a higher medical center in Aligarh for advanced care.
Investigation underway
Police launch investigation to ascertain cause of accident
The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma visited the spot soon after the crash. "Upon receiving information, local police and medical teams launched an immediate rescue operation," she said. Videos from onlookers showed shattered glass and bloodstains at the scene, highlighting the severity of this tragic incident.