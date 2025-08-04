Hiten, Gauri retained as permanent cast in 'Kyunki...' reboot: Report

A source told TellyChakkar, "Karan, Nandini and Shobha will be shown returning to Mumbai. The actors will be a part of the storyline as permanent cast members." The show is headlined by Smriti Irani and also stars Amar Upadhyay , Shakti Anand, and Ketaki Dave. Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy , and Pulkit Samrat are expected to return for cameos in the upcoming episodes. New actors who have joined the series include Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Actor's statement

'Feels like coming home'

Tejwani recently spoke about his return to the show. He said, "I feel truly blessed to be a part of the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." He added that returning to his role doesn't feel like a comeback but rather like "coming home." "I thoroughly enjoyed being back on screen, portraying Tulsi Virani's son, and our bond is something the audience has seen and showered love upon."