Hiten, Gauri retained as permanent cast in 'Kyunki...' reboot: Report
What's the story
The iconic Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned with a new season. The latest installment features a fresh narrative, renewed energy, and beloved characters. Among the returning actors are Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani), Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani), and Ritu Chaudhary (Shobha Virani). Now, a new report suggests that these actors are extremely pivotal to the storyline and have been confirmed as permanent cast members!
Confirmation
Know more about the ensemble cast
A source told TellyChakkar, "Karan, Nandini and Shobha will be shown returning to Mumbai. The actors will be a part of the storyline as permanent cast members." The show is headlined by Smriti Irani and also stars Amar Upadhyay, Shakti Anand, and Ketaki Dave. Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, and Pulkit Samrat are expected to return for cameos in the upcoming episodes. New actors who have joined the series include Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.
Actor's statement
'Feels like coming home'
Tejwani recently spoke about his return to the show. He said, "I feel truly blessed to be a part of the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." He added that returning to his role doesn't feel like a comeback but rather like "coming home." "I thoroughly enjoyed being back on screen, portraying Tulsi Virani's son, and our bond is something the audience has seen and showered love upon."