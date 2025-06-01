What's the story

The combined market capitalization of the four top-10 companies increased by ₹1.01 lakh crore this week.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer during this period.

LIC's market valuation increased by ₹59,233 crore to ₹6.03 lakh crore, the largest increase among the top 10 firms.

This comes despite a decline in the BSE benchmark index, which fell 270 points or 0.33%.