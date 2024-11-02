Summarize Simplifying... In short HDFC Bank's UPI services will be temporarily unavailable on November 5 from 12:00am to 2:00am IST and again on November 23 from 12:00am to 3:00am IST.

This disruption will affect both individual customers and merchants using HDFC for UPI transactions, including those on apps like Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, and Paytm.

The UPI service will be unavailable on November 5 and 23

HDFC Bank's UPI services to be unavailable on these days

By Mudit Dube 01:23 pm Nov 02, 202401:23 pm

What's the story HDFC Bank has announced that its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service would be temporarily suspended for two days in November. The bank said on its website that this temporary suspension comes due to essential system maintenance. The UPI service would not be available on November 5 and 23, the bank announced.

Service interruption

Specific timings for service disruption

The bank has given exact timings for the disruption of the service. On November 5, the UPI services will remain unavailable between 12:00am and 2:00am IST, a period of two hours. Later in the month, on November 23, the services will again be suspended between 12:00am and 3:00am IST, for three hours. This is important for customers planning their transactions during these periods.

Customer impact

Impact of service disruption on customers

During the maintenance period, some services will remain unavailable for HDFC Bank customers. These include financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current & Savings account and RuPay Credit Card. UPI transactions through HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit. Pe will also be impacted for all bank account holders using the HDFC Bank UPI handle.

Merchant impact

Merchants acquired by HDFC Bank to be affected

The bank's announcement also emphasized that all UPI transactions will remain unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank during the maintenance period. This means businesses relying on HDFC Bank for their UPI transactions will also face a temporary disruption in services. The bank has not given any additional details on this front of the service suspension.