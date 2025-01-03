Hyundai CRETA Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Which is better
The electric vehicle market in India is heating up with the upcoming launch of Hyundai's CRETA Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both vehicles are set to make a significant impact, offering unique features and specifications aimed at attracting eco-conscious consumers. This comparison will delve into their key attributes, including design, performance, range, and technological advancements.
Hyundai CRETA Electric resembles its ICE sibling
The Hyundai CRETA Electric showcases a design that closely resembles its internal combustion engine counterpart, featuring a sleek silhouette with a closed-off grille and a charging port at the front. The SUV will be available in eight monotone and two dual-tone color options, including three matte finishes. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara adopts a more rugged design with a bold front fascia and muscular lines, appealing to those who prefer a more traditional SUV aesthetic.
CRETA Electric comes with two battery pack options
The CRETA Electric offers two battery pack options: a 42kWh battery providing a range of 390km and a 51.4kWh variant that extends the range to 473km. The vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes using DC fast charging. The e Vitara, on the other hand, comes with 49kWh/61 kWh battery pack options in the global markets, boasting a maximum range of over 500km. Details of the India-spec model will be revealed later this month.
e Vitara is also equipped with modern features
In terms of features, the CRETA Electric is packed with advanced technology. It includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment system inspired by the IONIQ 5, Level 2 ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it offers wireless connectivity options for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The e Vitara is also equipped with modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking brake, multiple drive modes, climate control, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ADAS.
Hyundai CRETA Electric's price and performance
Pricing will play a significant role in consumer choice between these two models. The Hyundai CRETA Electric is anticipated to be priced between ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be slightly more affordable at around ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. This price difference could influence buyers who are budget-conscious yet looking for an electric SUV.