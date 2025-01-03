Summarize Simplifying... In short The Hyundai CRETA Electric and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are two electric SUVs with distinct designs and features.

The CRETA Electric offers two battery pack options with a maximum range of 473km, while the e Vitara boasts a range of over 500km.

The CRETA is expected to be priced between ₹20-30 lakh, while the e Vitara is likely to be more affordable at around ₹15-20 lakh.

Both vehicles come equipped with modern features like touchscreen infotainment systems and wireless connectivity options.

Hyundai CRETA Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Which is better

By Mudit Dube 12:58 pm Jan 03, 202512:58 pm

What's the story The electric vehicle market in India is heating up with the upcoming launch of Hyundai's CRETA Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both vehicles are set to make a significant impact, offering unique features and specifications aimed at attracting eco-conscious consumers. This comparison will delve into their key attributes, including design, performance, range, and technological advancements.

Vehicle details

The Hyundai CRETA Electric showcases a design that closely resembles its internal combustion engine counterpart, featuring a sleek silhouette with a closed-off grille and a charging port at the front. The SUV will be available in eight monotone and two dual-tone color options, including three matte finishes. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara adopts a more rugged design with a bold front fascia and muscular lines, appealing to those who prefer a more traditional SUV aesthetic.

Range

CRETA Electric comes with two battery pack options

The CRETA Electric offers two battery pack options: a 42kWh battery providing a range of 390km and a 51.4kWh variant that extends the range to 473km. The vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes using DC fast charging. The e Vitara, on the other hand, comes with 49kWh/61 kWh battery pack options in the global markets, boasting a maximum range of over 500km. Details of the India-spec model will be revealed later this month.

Market competition

e Vitara is also equipped with modern features

In terms of features, the CRETA Electric is packed with advanced technology. It includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment system inspired by the IONIQ 5, Level 2 ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it offers wireless connectivity options for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The e Vitara is also equipped with modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking brake, multiple drive modes, climate control, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ADAS.

Market positioning

Hyundai CRETA Electric's price and performance

Pricing will play a significant role in consumer choice between these two models. The Hyundai CRETA Electric is anticipated to be priced between ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be slightly more affordable at around ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. This price difference could influence buyers who are budget-conscious yet looking for an electric SUV.