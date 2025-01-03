Summarize Simplifying... In short Norway's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with Tesla leading the pack and Chinese EVs making a notable entry.

Tesla was the top-selling brand in Norway's EV market last year

90% of new car sales in this country were electric

By Mudit Dube 10:49 am Jan 03, 202510:49 am

What's the story Norway has seen a remarkable rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales, with almost 89% of all new cars sold in 2024 being fully electric. The spike is part of the country's ambitious target to have a fully electric fleet by 2025. According to the latest data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), battery-powered cars made up an astounding 88.9% of new car sales last year, up from 82.4% the year before.

Market leaders

Tesla leads EV sales, Chinese brands gain traction

Tesla was the top-selling brand in Norway's EV market last year, followed by Volkswagen and Toyota. Notably, Chinese electric vehicles have also begun to establish their presence in the Norwegian market, making up for nearly 10% of new car sales. This trend shows a growing diversity in the country's electric vehicle sector.

Tax incentives

Norway's tax policies favor electric vehicles

Norway, a leading oil producer, has introduced tax policies that favor electric vehicles over their petrol and diesel counterparts. The country levies high taxes on petrol and diesel cars but exempts EVs from import and value-added taxes. This strategy is intended to make electric vehicles more appealing to consumers. However, some of these levies were reintroduced in 2023.

EV dominance

EVs now outnumber petrol cars on Norwegian roads

Norway's pro-EV policies have brought about a major change in the country's vehicle landscape. As of December last year, fully electric cars outnumbered pure petrol cars on Norwegian roads, accounting for over 28% of all vehicles in the country. This data highlights just how effective Norway's approach has been in encouraging its citizens to switch to electric vehicles.

Infrastructure changes

Fuel stations adapt to rising EV trend

The growing number of electric vehicles on Norwegian roads has also forced other sectors to evolve. Fuel stations are slowly replacing petrol pumps with fast electric chargers to cater to the growing number of EVs. Circle K, Norway's largest fuel retailer, even plans to have as many charging stalls as fuel pumps in the next three years, showing the country's commitment to its electric vehicle revolution.