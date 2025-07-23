Amazon is dissolving its Shanghai AI lab

Why Amazon is shutting down its AI lab in China

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:55 pm Jul 23, 202503:55 pm

What's the story

Amazon is closing its artificial intelligence (AI) lab in Shanghai, The Financial Times has reported. The move comes as US-China tensions rise and the US government tightens scrutiny of American firms operating in China. Wang Minjie, a scientist at the Shanghai lab, confirmed that his team was "being dissolved due to strategic adjustments amid US-China tensions," according to a WeChat post cited by FT.