Stop using Anker PowerCore now—1.1M units recalled over fire risk
What's the story
Anker, a leading tech company, has announced the recall of its PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263) due to a potential fire hazard.
The move comes after reports of 19 incidents involving fires and explosions linked to the device's lithium-ion battery.
These incidents have resulted in minor burn injuries and property damage worth over $60,700, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC).
Recall details
Over 1.15 million units of the recalled power bank
The recall impacts an estimated 1,158,000 units of the PowerCore 10000 power bank.
These devices were sold on Amazon, Newegg, and eBay between June 2016 and December 2022.
Consumers can identify the affected batteries by looking for an Anker logo engraved on the side with model number A1263 printed on its bottom edge.
However, only US-sold units with qualifying serial numbers are being recalled.
Compensation options
Anker offers $30 gift card or replacement power bank
Anker is providing affected consumers with two options: a $30 gift card for use on Anker.com or a free replacement power bank (model A1388) with upgraded features such as a charge level display and USB-C charging cable lanyard.
Anker has advised consumers to take their recalled power banks to a facility that can safely dispose of lithium-ion batteries due to fire risks.