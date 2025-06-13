What's the story

Anker, a leading tech company, has announced the recall of its PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263) due to a potential fire hazard.

The move comes after reports of 19 incidents involving fires and explosions linked to the device's lithium-ion battery.

These incidents have resulted in minor burn injuries and property damage worth over $60,700, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC).