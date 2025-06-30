OpenAI overhauls pay packages as Meta poaches key researchers
What's the story
OpenAI is said to be adjusting its compensation packages in response to a recent recruitment drive by Meta. The move comes after several senior researchers from OpenAI were lured away by the tech giant. In a Slack memo, OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen expressed his discontent over the situation, saying it felt like "someone has broken into our home and stolen something."
Strategic measures
Leadership isn't sitting idle, says Chen
In light of Meta's aggressive recruitment, Chen assured OpenAI employees that the company's leadership isn't sitting idle. He said he, CEO Sam Altman, and other leaders have been working "around the clock to talk to those with offers." "We've been more proactive than ever before, we're recalibrating compensation, and we're scoping out creative ways to recognize and reward top talent," Chen said.
Meta's moves
Meta offered bonuses up to $100M to lure top researchers
The concern comes as Meta reportedly offered signing bonuses up to $100 million to lure top OpenAI researchers. Altman confirmed these figures in a podcast, though he said that none of their best talent had accepted. However, Meta has succeeded in recruiting at least four key researchers from OpenAI. Names like Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, Xiaohua Zhai, and Trapit Bansal have transitioned to Meta to join its superintelligence team.