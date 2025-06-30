Meta offered bonuses up to $100M to lure top researchers

OpenAI overhauls pay packages as Meta poaches key researchers

By Mudit Dube 09:13 am Jun 30, 202509:13 am

What's the story

OpenAI is said to be adjusting its compensation packages in response to a recent recruitment drive by Meta. The move comes after several senior researchers from OpenAI were lured away by the tech giant. In a Slack memo, OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen expressed his discontent over the situation, saying it felt like "someone has broken into our home and stolen something."