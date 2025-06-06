Meta's AI will judge your job interviewer, not just you
What's the story
Meta is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) in several stages of its hiring process, a recent report has revealed.
The tech giant intends to use AI tools not only to assist recruiters but also evaluate the performance of its human interviewers during recruitment.
According to internal documents obtained by Business Insider, Meta is developing an AI system that can perform various tasks related to hiring.
AI capabilities
AI to assist in various hiring tasks
The proposed AI system by Meta is designed to carry out a range of hiring-related tasks.
These include testing a candidate's coding skills, suggesting interview questions, and matching candidates with appropriate interviewers.
The tool will also handle scheduling and monitor interviewers' skills, including their language proficiency.
However, what sets this initiative apart is Meta's plan for the AI assistant to evaluate human interviewers' performance during the recruitment process.
Performance assessment
How the AI tool will evaluate human interviewers
The AI tool will assess the quality of questions asked by human interviewers, flagging any inappropriate or non-inclusive ones.
It will also analyze the usefulness of their feedback and how many candidates they successfully advance to the next round.
This system is expected to be implemented in the second half of 2025, with an aim to save time, cut down on paperwork, and standardize the hiring process at Meta.
AI integration
Other companies also using AI for recruitment
A Meta spokesperson told Business Insider that while AI will be used to speed up and organize the process, humans will still play a critical role in interviews.
This move by Meta is part of a larger trend among tech firms exploring the use of AI in recruitment.
Amazon already uses similar tools for shortlisting candidates and finding suitable job matches, while IBM has reportedly replaced 200 HR roles with AI agents as part of an automation push.
Industry trend
Are you aware of the latest trends in recruitment?
The use of AI in recruitment is gaining traction among companies.
A LinkedIn report found that 37% of firms it surveyed this year are actively using or testing AI-based tools for recruitment. This is a significant jump from the 27% recorded last year.
While interviews at Meta will still involve human interaction, the company's move toward AI highlights technology's growing influence even in human resource departments.