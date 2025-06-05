Meta seeks exclusive streaming deals for upcoming VR headset
What's the story
Meta is reportedly in negotiations with Disney and A24 to secure exclusive streaming content for its upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the new device, codenamed "Loma," will look like a pair of glasses and come with an external puck that can be carried in your pocket.
The company is said to be looking for both new and existing licensed content, either exclusively or as timed exclusives.
Design similarities
Loma might be similar to Meta's rumored 'Puffin' headset
The design of the external puck for Loma is similar to Meta's rumored "Puffin" headset.
Puffin is said to be an ultra-light open-periphery headset with a tethered compute puck.
This similarity raises speculation that Loma could either be Puffin or evolve into it at some point in time.
Prototype insights
Meta exec confirms company has multiple prototypes in development
Meta's Andrew Bosworth has previously revealed that the company always has multiple prototypes in development, some of which never see the light of day.
After WSJ's report, he shared his earlier statement about prototypes from last fall, adding that "stories based on chatter about one individual decision will never give the real picture."
This suggests that Puffin or Loma could be among these prototypes.
Pricing speculation
'Loma' expected to be priced between Quest and Vision Pro
While the exact pricing strategy for Loma remains unclear, it is expected to be priced between the $300 starting price of a Quest and the $3,500 base price of a Vision Pro, Apple's mixed reality headset.
The pricing information was shared by people familiar with Meta's plans but has not been officially confirmed by the company yet.