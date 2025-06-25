ChatGPT to challenge Google Docs with these new features
What's the story
OpenAI is said to be working on collaborative features for ChatGPT, a move that could give tough competition to Google Docs and Microsoft Word. The new capabilities would include document collaboration and chat functionalities. According to The Information, the designs for these features hint at the possibility of developing related productivity tools like file storage.
Market rivalry
Competing with tech giants
The development of these features would put OpenAI in direct competition with Google's Docs and Microsoft's Word for the web. This comes as ChatGPT has already started taking traffic away from Google's flagship Search. The AI model is increasingly being used for web searches, further intensifying the competition between tech giants.
Business impact
ChatGPT Enterprise affecting Microsoft's Copilot AI business
OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is also said to be affecting Microsoft's Copilot AI business. The two companies are in competition for customers of AI coding assistants and models accessed through application programming interface (API) by advanced developers. OpenAI has been generating revenue from ChatGPT Team and even offered discounts on such subscriptions recently.
Future outlook
Projected revenue from business subscriptions to ChatGPT
OpenAI has projected around $15 billion in revenue from business subscriptions to ChatGPT by 2030, up from $600 million in 2024. The company had first shown designs for the document collaboration feature nearly a year ago, but progress was slow due to workforce limitations and other priorities. However, the feature got a second wind in October with OpenAI's Canvas—an AI tool for drafting documents and code.