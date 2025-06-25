ChatGPT to challenge Google Docs with these new features

OpenAI is said to be working on collaborative features for ChatGPT , a move that could give tough competition to Google Docs and Microsoft Word. The new capabilities would include document collaboration and chat functionalities. According to The Information, the designs for these features hint at the possibility of developing related productivity tools like file storage.

Market rivalry Competing with tech giants The development of these features would put OpenAI in direct competition with Google's Docs and Microsoft's Word for the web. This comes as ChatGPT has already started taking traffic away from Google's flagship Search. The AI model is increasingly being used for web searches, further intensifying the competition between tech giants.

Business impact ChatGPT Enterprise affecting Microsoft's Copilot AI business OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is also said to be affecting Microsoft's Copilot AI business. The two companies are in competition for customers of AI coding assistants and models accessed through application programming interface (API) by advanced developers. OpenAI has been generating revenue from ChatGPT Team and even offered discounts on such subscriptions recently.