Meet Command Palette, Microsoft's new tool for Windows power users
What's the story
Microsoft has released an updated version of its PowerToys Run launcher for Windows, now dubbed as the Command Palette.
The overhauled app offers quick access to commands, apps, and development tools.
First launched for Windows 10 nearly five years ago, the latest version comes with capabilities like searching for apps, folders and files; performing calculations; executing system commands; and more.
Target audience
Command Palette: A tool for power users and developers
The Command Palette is accessible to all Windows users via the PowerToys app. However, Microsoft seems to be particularly aiming at power users and developers with this tool.
The Command Palette lets you access Windows commands or open command prompts and shell shortcuts.
It even comes with capabilities like quickly opening websites, performing web searches, and searching through folders/files.
Enhanced functionality
Integration of Window Walker PowerToy into Command Palette
Microsoft has also integrated its old Window Walker PowerToy into the Command Palette. This would make it easier for users to switch between open windows.
One of the most unique aspects of the Command Palette is its full customization capability, courtesy extension support.
You can add more commands and features than what is available by default, further enhancing your user experience.
Future plans
Command Palette: Successor to PowerToys Run
The PowerToys Command Palette has been available since early April. After installation, it can be triggered with the Win+Alt+Space shortcut.
Microsoft has said "Command Palette is intended to be the successor of PowerToys Run," but both the variants are still available for use.
The tech giant made some tweaks and changes to the Command Palette this week ahead of its Build developer conference, which kicked-off today.