Google debuts new AI model that runs offline on robots

Model evolution

Offline model nearly as good as flagship Gemini Robotics version

Carolina Parada, head of robotics at Google DeepMind, explained that the original Gemini Robotics model uses a hybrid approach. This allows it to operate both on-device and in the cloud. However, with this new device-only model, users can access offline features that are almost at par with those of the flagship version. The on-device model can perform several different tasks out of the box and adapt to new situations with just 50-100 demonstrations.