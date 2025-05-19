Microsoft Build 2025 starts today: How to watch the keynote
What's the story
Microsoft is gearing up for its annual Build 2025 event, which will kick off later today at 9:30pm IST.
The two-hour keynote will be hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders, who will talk about the latest features and services that Microsoft is working on.
The event will be livestreamed on Microsoft's official YouTube channel.
AI focus
AI to dominate the event
The next Microsoft Build 2025 event is likely to be dominated by artificial intelligence (AI).
The company's Copilot feature, which has evolved tremendously in 2025, is expected to be the star of the show.
Microsoft has been pushing Copilot as the AI model for Windows users and will demonstrate new features that have been in preview mode for months.
Windows 11
Windows 11 updates and Copilot's new features
The event will also touch on Windows 11 updates, including talks about Recall, which has already been rolled out on Copilot+ PCs.
While no major changes are expected for the OS, some optimizations and minor features could be demonstrated.
New features for Copilot's AI companions and character options for these avatars are also on the cards.
Microsoft showed AI companions in April. These virtual avatars serve as personal AI agents within Copilot. One standout option was a nostalgic favorite: Clippy.
New AI
Potential unveiling of new AI model at Build 2025
While Microsoft currently leverages OpenAI's language models to power Copilot, there are rumors that the company wants its own AI model.
This new AI model is said to be on par with some of the most recent models of ChatGPT.
If this new AI is ready for launch, the Microsoft Build 2025 event could be its debut platform.
Azure and Xbox
Azure cloud platform and an Xbox handheld
Microsoft's cloud platform Azure is also likely to be on the agenda at the event. The platform leverages ChatGPT to power a range of services for its clients, including chatbots and customer support systems.
There are also rumors of a new Xbox handheld device (nicknamed Project Kennan) made in collaboration with ASUS. It could be unveiled at the Microsoft Build 2025 event or an upcoming Xbox showcase on June 8.
What not to expect
Windows 12 talks are highly unlikely
The most unlikely announcement at Microsoft Build is anything related to Windows 12.
With Microsoft still trying to move Windows 10 users to Windows 11, it's doubtful the company will bring it up.
That said, if Microsoft eventually decides a brand-new OS is needed to fully unlock AI's potential, things could change.
So, any mention of Windows 12 is highly unlikely and won't happen until next year at the earliest.