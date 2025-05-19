You can now buy Delhi Metro QR tickets on Uber
What's the story
In a major development, Uber has joined hands with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to bring a new feature to its app.
Thanks to this partnership, commuters can now buy QR-based tickets for Delhi Metro using the Uber app. The payment is done via UPI.
The company has plans to take this service beyond Delhi.
Strategy
Future expansion plans
Uber wants to introduce QR-based ticket purchasing features in three more metro services across India, by end of this year. The move is part of Uber's strategy to expand its presence and make the lives of users easier in the country's fast-growing digital transportation industry.
Guide
How to use the new service?
The process for purchasing QR-based Delhi Metro tickets through Uber's app is pretty simple.
Users can buy up to eight QR tickets at once by entering their entry and exit stations and making a UPI payment.
The purchased QR ticket then has to be scanned at the automatic fare collection gate for both entry and exit, ensuring a seamless travel experience for commuters.
Logistics expansion
B2B logistics service announced
Along with the new ticketing feature, Uber also announced a business-to-business (B2B) logistics service in partnership with ONDC. The service will launch soon in India and allow businesses to request on-demand logistics from Uber's massive delivery network.