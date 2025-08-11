'Misogynistic' lyrics: Honey Singh-Karan Aujla to appear before women's panel
What's the story
Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla will be appearing before the Punjab State Women's Commission for a hearing on Monday at 11:30am over alleged misogynistic lyrics in their songs. This action comes after the panel issued the summons to the singers last week. Earlier, the Commission had announced plans to ban Aujla's MF Gabhru and Singh's Millionaire due to these concerns.
Condemnation
Commission chairperson on why action was taken
Raj Lali Gill, the Chairperson of the Commission, has strongly condemned the lyrics. She said, "Those who use this language cannot be tolerated. That's why I have summoned both of them." "These songs will be banned. Singers are the voice of society." "On one hand, they say that they love their mother very much. On the other hand, they are using abusive language about mothers in these songs."
Investigation
Commission initiates inquiry
The Commission has initiated an inquiry following complaints that some songs by the artists contain lyrics that may undermine women's dignity. The Commission has stated that both singers will be asked to clarify their intent behind such lyrics and discuss measures to prevent the promotion of such content in the future.
Review process
Police officials asked to submit report
Gill personally reviewed the controversial songs on social media before recommending action, as per reports. She also emphasized that the use of abusive language about mothers in songs will not be tolerated. In addition, senior police officials have been asked to submit a report related to the case.