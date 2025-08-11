'Misogynistic' lyrics: Honey Singh-Karan Aujla to appear before women's panel

Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla will be appearing before the Punjab State Women's Commission for a hearing on Monday at 11:30am over alleged misogynistic lyrics in their songs. This action comes after the panel issued the summons to the singers last week. Earlier, the Commission had announced plans to ban Aujla's MF Gabhru and Singh's Millionaire due to these concerns.

Condemnation Commission chairperson on why action was taken Raj Lali Gill, the Chairperson of the Commission, has strongly condemned the lyrics. She said, "Those who use this language cannot be tolerated. That's why I have summoned both of them." "These songs will be banned. Singers are the voice of society." "On one hand, they say that they love their mother very much. On the other hand, they are using abusive language about mothers in these songs."

Investigation Commission initiates inquiry The Commission has initiated an inquiry following complaints that some songs by the artists contain lyrics that may undermine women's dignity. The Commission has stated that both singers will be asked to clarify their intent behind such lyrics and discuss measures to prevent the promotion of such content in the future.