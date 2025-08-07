Honey Singh, Karan Aujla summoned over 'objectionable language' in songs

The Punjab State Commission for Women has summoned singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh over the use of "objectionable language" in their songs. The commission has referred to two songs, MF Gabhru! by Aujla and Millionaire by Singh, which are going viral on social media. The commission has asked the police to investigate the matter urgently and submit a report by August 11, reported Hindustan Times.

Details Commission's letter to Punjab DGP In letters to the Punjab director general of police, the commission's chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, has asked that a senior officer be assigned to urgently probe the matter and take appropriate action. As per Times Now, the singers have also been asked to appear before the commission for questioning next Monday. The commission takes matters concerning women's rights, dignity, and status very seriously and has invoked its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2011.

Quote Commission chief says songs will be banned Gill said, "Those who use such language can't be tolerated. These songs will be banned." "Singers are the voice of society. On one hand, they say they love their mother and on the other hand, they use such abusive language for mothers in their songs." For the unversed, Aujla's MF Gabhru! was released on August 1, and has garnered over three crore views on YouTube since its release.