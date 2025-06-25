Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' struggles in third week
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy, Housefull 5, is witnessing a significant drop in its box office performance as it enters the third week of its release. On Tuesday (Day 19), the film earned ₹1.25cr, taking its total collection to ₹178.5cr, reported Sacnilk. The film had a promising start but has struggled to maintain momentum amid competition from new releases such as Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, with upcoming releases like Kumar's own Kannappa and Maa posing potential future challenges.
Collection analysis
Daily breakdown of the film's box office collection
The film had a strong opening weekend, raking in ₹24cr on Friday, ₹31cr on Saturday, and ₹32.5cr on Sunday. However, the numbers started to decline in the following days, with collections of ₹13cr and ₹11.25cr on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The second week saw a further dip with earnings of just over ₹40cr. Despite a slight recovery during the third weekend (₹2cr on Friday, ₹2.5cr on Saturday, and ₹3.5cr on Sunday), the weekdays have again witnessed a drop in collections.
Future challenges
Will 'Housefull 5' be able to cross ₹200cr mark?
The film's box office journey is likely to get tougher with the upcoming releases of Maa and F1: The Movie. If Housefull 5 wants to cross the ₹200cr mark, it will need a strong push with better numbers over the coming days. At this point, Housefull 5 is moving slowly. Crossing ₹180cr is doable, but getting to ₹200cr might pose a challenge.