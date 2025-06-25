Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' struggles in third week

Collection analysis

Daily breakdown of the film's box office collection

The film had a strong opening weekend, raking in ₹24cr on Friday, ₹31cr on Saturday, and ₹32.5cr on Sunday. However, the numbers started to decline in the following days, with collections of ₹13cr and ₹11.25cr on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The second week saw a further dip with earnings of just over ₹40cr. Despite a slight recovery during the third weekend (₹2cr on Friday, ₹2.5cr on Saturday, and ₹3.5cr on Sunday), the weekdays have again witnessed a drop in collections.