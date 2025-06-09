'Housefull 5' collects ₹87cr in opening weekend; nears ₹100cr club
What's the story
The latest installment in the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 5, has had a strong opening weekend at the box office.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film collected ₹32 crore on its first Sunday.
This takes its total to a whopping ₹87 crore after just three days of release!
Box office performance
A look at the film's 1st weekend collections
The film started off with ₹24 crore on Friday, surpassing the opening day collections of previous Housefull films and outperforming Kumar's recent releases like Sky Force.
Saturday saw a jump to ₹31 crore, taking the total domestic collection to ₹55 crore within two days.
The upward trend continued on Sunday with another ₹32 crore added to its earnings.
Unique twist
'Housefull 5' has 2 different endings
One of the most talked-about aspects of Housefull 5 is its unique twist: it has been released with two different endings.
Director Tarun Mansukhani explained this bold move, saying, "Sajid (Sajid Nadiadwala) sir had this idea about 30 years ago. And finally, he brought it to Housefull 5."
This innovative concept seems to be resonating with audiences and adding to the film's appeal.
Film details
The film's cast and its competition
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.
Despite its commercial success so far with a 39.52% Hindi occupancy on Sunday (June 8), the film has received mixed reviews from critics.
It has been competing with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, but this pan-Indian venture is barely putting up a fight.