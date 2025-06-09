What's the story

The latest installment in the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 5, has had a strong opening weekend at the box office.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film collected ₹32 crore on its first Sunday.

This takes its total to a whopping ₹87 crore after just three days of release!