Will 'Sitaare...' bring back theaters' glory days? PVR hopes so
What's the story
PVR Inox is banking on Aamir Khan's upcoming release, Sitaare Zameen Par, to bring audiences back to theaters.
The multiplex chain hopes the film will have a longer theatrical run of at least 10 weeks without an early OTT release.
Kamal Gianchandani, chief of business planning and strategy at PVR Inox Limited, told Moneycontrol that Khan's decision to focus on theatrical distribution is a "big validation" for the industry.
Industry impact
Khan's decision validates theatrical distribution
Gianchandani said, "Aamir Khan's decision to not release it on any other platform and just focus on theatrical is a big validation for theatrical distribution."
He added that this move could encourage other producers to adopt a similar model.
"It will create an alternative distribution strategy for many other producers... It will be a positive cycle for the entire industry."
Screen growth
Longer runs may lead to more screens
Gianchandani also said that longer theatrical runs could lead to an increase in the number of screens.
"Exhibitors will be incentivized, motivated to build more screens, which again augurs well for the industry because that will create more revenue opportunities for the films."
He added that many producers believe the theatrical window should be increased from the current eight weeks.
Film's approach
No blockbuster pricing for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
The release strategy of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be different from the usual.
The film will have no blockbuster ticket pricing and uniform shows across theaters.
On opening day, Friday, shows of Sitaare Zameen Par did not start before 11:00am with a maximum of only four shows between 11:00am and 6:00pm.
Regular show schedules will be followed from the second day of the film's release.
Box office prediction
'Sitaare Zameen Par' expected to open at ₹10cr
Despite a slow start with around 25,000 advance ticket sales across the top three multiplex chains, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to pick up momentum.
Gianchandani said, "Early expectations are for the film to run for at least 7-10 weeks." He added that this longer run will also generate higher footfalls and better capacity utilization.
The film is expected to open at around ₹10cr but rise significantly over the weekend.