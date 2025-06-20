Will 'Sitaare...' bring back theaters' glory days? PVR hopes so  

What's the story

PVR Inox is banking on Aamir Khan's upcoming release, Sitaare Zameen Par, to bring audiences back to theaters.

The multiplex chain hopes the film will have a longer theatrical run of at least 10 weeks without an early OTT release.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief of business planning and strategy at PVR Inox Limited, told Moneycontrol that Khan's decision to focus on theatrical distribution is a "big validation" for the industry.