Aamir Khan's top 5 films at the box office: Ranked

Aamir Khan , known for his unconventional choices and preference for thought-provoking cinema, has delivered several box office hits over the years. After his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par was released this weekend to much acclaim from the audience and critics alike, the film has been raking in numbers, going from strength to strength. As Khan's latest offering continues to impress, let's take a look at five of his biggest box-office movies.

#5: Ghajini ₹194.1 crore: 'Ghajini' (2008) Released in 2008, Ghajini marked a significant milestone in Hindi cinema by becoming the first film to gross over ₹100 crore net in India. As per Sacnilk, the film ended up with the final worldwide collection of ₹194.1 crore. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action thriller featured Khan as an amnesiac man seeking revenge for his fiancée's murder. The film's gripping screenplay, music, and performances captivated audiences and made it a massive hit at the box office.

#4: 3 Idiots ₹460 crore—'3 Idiots' (2009) In 2009, Khan starred in the coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film follows two friends on a quest to find their long-lost companion. With its exceptional writing, humor, and emotional depth, along with a satirical take on the education system, it has become a cult classic around Asia. It grossed ₹460 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

#3: Dhoom 3 ₹558 crore—'Dhoom 3' (2013) Khan's next box office hit was Dhoom 3, released in 2013. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this action thriller was the third film in the Dhoom franchise. The film follows a circus entertainer who robs a corrupt bank to avenge his father's death. Despite mixed reviews, according to Sacnilk, it earned ₹558 crore at the box office, thanks to its franchise value and Khan's stardom.

#2: PK ₹792 crore—'PK' (2014) In 2014, Khan starred in the sci-fi comedy-drama PK, directed by Hirani. The film tells the story of an alien whose childlike curiosity challenges societal norms and traditions. It became a massive hit at the box office, as per Sacnilk, grossing ₹792 crore worldwide. Its humorous writing, stellar performances, and relatable subject matter attracted audiences from all walks of life.