How Viola Davis defines strength in historical dramas
Viola Davis is absolutely brilliant in historical dramas. The way she embodies strong women with so much authenticity is just so captivating.
Her performances are bound to make you appreciate resilience and courage, which is why she is such a brilliant actor.
Here's how Davis defines strength through her roles.
'The Help' and empowerment
In The Help, Davis plays Aibileen Clark, a maid who becomes an unlikely hero by sharing her story.
Through this role, she highlights the power of voice and empowerment.
Her portrayal makes you realize the importance of standing up for yourself and others despite what society says.
The character's journey from silence to speaking out is a testament to inner strength.
'Fences' showcase resilience
In Fences, Davis plays Rose Maxson, a woman dealing with personal demons within her own family.
Davis's performance is a masterclass on resilience, betrayal, dignity, and grace.
The way the character can bear all the sins of the world on her shoulders without losing hope or compassion speaks volumes about her inner strength and touches the hearts of all.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' commanding presence
In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Davis's Ma Rainey isn't just a confident, trailblazing blues singer of the 1920s; she's an authoritative force to be reckoned with.
Davis's commanding presence on screen serves not only to remind us of Ma Rainey's influence but also proves how self-assuredness can be an integral element of strength when dealing with adversity or discrimination.
Bringing historical figures to life
Beyond particular films like the aforementioned ones, Davis has a way of making historical figures human while authentically paying homage to their legacies.
How does she do it, you ask? By researching each character's background in-depth before even stepping on set.
This ensures authenticity and adds so many layers of depth that it makes these portrayals more impactful than one could ever imagine.