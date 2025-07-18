5 Melissa McCarthy movies that'll instantly boost your mood

From impeccable timing to hilarious performances, Melissa McCarthy has established herself as a household name in the comedy genre. Her movies are the perfect escape from the mundane, filled with laughter and entertainment. If you're having a bad day or just want a good laugh, her films will brighten your mood. Here are five comedy movies starring McCarthy that promise loads of laughs and lift your spirits.

'Bridesmaids' - A comedy classic Bridesmaids is one of McCarthy's most iconic films, in which she plays the role of Megan Price. The movie follows the chaos that ensues when Annie Walker becomes the maid of honor for her best friend Lillian's wedding. With its witty script and memorable scenes, Bridesmaids highlights McCarthy's comedic prowess and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

'Spy' - Action-packed humor In Spy, McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a CIA analyst who gets pulled into field operations without any warning. The film mixes action with a healthy dose of humor as Susan handles death-defying missions with her signature quirkiness. Directed by Paul Feig, Spy proves McCarthy's knack of combining physical comedy with witty dialogue, making it a fun watch.

'The Heat' - Unlikely partners In The Heat, McCarthy appeared alongside Sandra Bullock as Detective Shannon Mullins. The movie traces their unusual partnership as they join forces to bring down a drug lord in Boston. Famous for its sharp humor and dynamic chemistry of the leads, The Heat perfectly highlighted McCarthy's knack for delivering punchlines with perfection.

'Identity Thief' - Hilarious misadventures In this comedy film, McCarthy stars as Diana Budgie, a con artist who steals Sandy Patterson's identity, played by Jason Bateman. As Sandy tracks down Diana across states to reclaim his life from financial ruin caused by identity theft, the antics unfold. These lead them into unexpected situations filled with laughter along their journey together.