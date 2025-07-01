Modi to embark on longest diplomatic tour; BRICS on agenda  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour from July 2-9, starting in Ghana. The visit is aimed at strengthening ties with key Global South nations. This will be Modi's longest diplomatic visit in a decade, covering Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, where he will attend the BRICS Summit, and Namibia. The BRICS leaders' declaration is expected to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Terrorism focus BRICS declaration to address terrorism According to PTI, the BRICS declaration is likely to advocate a united front against terrorism, aligning with India's expectations. Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry, expressed confidence that the formulations on terrorism would be satisfactory. He said there is no contradiction in how member states have shown understanding and solidarity with India over Pahalgam.

Global South Four key deliverables expected from summit Ravi said Modi's participation at the BRICS Summit will provide him with an excellent opportunity to connect with leaders from the Global South. "I think that is very well captured, and I don't have to go into details. When you get the declaration, you will see the language is much to our satisfaction," Ravi added. Ravi said four key "deliverables" are anticipated from the summit, including global governance frameworks and climate finance partnerships.

Economic bloc About BRICS bloc "Countries in the Global South are also looking at alternatives. It is not a de-dollarization issue. Countries are also doing trade settlements in national currencies. This has been going on for quite some time," he said. The BRICS bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other emerging economies such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. It accounts for nearly half of the world's population, a significant chunk of global GDP, and 26% of global trade.