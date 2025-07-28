Cate Blanchett's 'Black Bag' now streaming on JioHotstar

In Black Bag, Fassbender plays George Woodhouse, a top British intelligence agent known for his ability to detect lies. However, his loyalty is put to the test when he suspects that his wife Kathryn (Blanchett) may be betraying their country. The film's title refers to secret operations conducted by intelligence officers. A "black bag" operation involves a "secret entry into a home or office to steal or copy materials," per Times Now.

Inspiration

Idea for 'Black Bag' came during 'Mission Impossible' days

Koepp revealed that the idea for Black Bag had been in his mind since he wrote the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996. While researching for the current film, he interviewed several intelligence officers. He revealed, "One woman told me that her job made it impossible for her to sustain a relationship." "A line in the movie was inspired by my conversations with her. 'When you can lie about everything, how do you tell the truth about anything?'"