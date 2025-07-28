'Let's win it': Rishabh Pant sends motivational parting message
What's the story
An injured Rishabh Pant sent a touching message to his teammates after the fourth Test against England in Manchester ended in a draw. He had suffered a fractured toe while batting in the first innings of the match. The injury meant he could not bat at his usual position to play on Day 5, but he still showed up at the stadium on crutches, ready to bat for India if required.
Resilience
Pant urges his teammates to win
Despite suffering a toe fracture on Day 1 of the game, Pant batted the next day to a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He scored 54 in the first innings, which proved crucial in the draw. However, he won't be playing in the final match at The Oval due to his injury. Before leaving, Pant urged his teammates to win: "The only message I'm going to give my team is, let's win it, guys. Let's do it for the country."
Team spirit
Whatever it takes to make our team win: Pant
Pant's determination to bat despite his injury was a testament to his commitment toward the team's success. He said, "Just a gesture from my side. Whatever it takes to make our team win or put the team forward instead of thinking about the personal goal, that was all for me." He also expressed gratitude for the nation's support during this challenging time.
Impact assessment
Pant's absence will be felt
Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series with 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties. His absence will be felt as India look to end the five-match ICC World Test Championship series on a high note at The Oval. It must be noted that India earned a hard-fought draw in the fourth match. However, the Brits are still 2-1 up in the series.
Replacement
Jagadeesan replaces Pant
Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as Pant's replacement for fifth Test. He will be India's second specialist wicketkeeper in the squad, alongside Dhruv Jurel. The 29-year-old has been rewarded with his first Test call-up after a stellar run in domestic cricket. Jagadeesan has scored 3,373 runs from 79 First-Class innings at an average of 47.50 with 10 tons and 14 fifties.