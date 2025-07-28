'Let's win it': Rishabh Pant sends motivational parting message

An injured Rishabh Pant sent a touching message to his teammates after the fourth Test against England in Manchester ended in a draw. He had suffered a fractured toe while batting in the first innings of the match. The injury meant he could not bat at his usual position to play on Day 5, but he still showed up at the stadium on crutches, ready to bat for India if required.

Resilience Pant urges his teammates to win Despite suffering a toe fracture on Day 1 of the game, Pant batted the next day to a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He scored 54 in the first innings, which proved crucial in the draw. However, he won't be playing in the final match at The Oval due to his injury. Before leaving, Pant urged his teammates to win: "The only message I'm going to give my team is, let's win it, guys. Let's do it for the country."

Team spirit Whatever it takes to make our team win: Pant Pant's determination to bat despite his injury was a testament to his commitment toward the team's success. He said, "Just a gesture from my side. Whatever it takes to make our team win or put the team forward instead of thinking about the personal goal, that was all for me." He also expressed gratitude for the nation's support during this challenging time.

Impact assessment Pant's absence will be felt Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series with 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties. His absence will be felt as India look to end the five-match ICC World Test Championship series on a high note at The Oval. It must be noted that India earned a hard-fought draw in the fourth match. However, the Brits are still 2-1 up in the series.