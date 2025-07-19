Modi's UK, Maldives visit to strengthen diplomatic ties, trade agreements
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23-26. The visit is aimed at strengthening India's diplomatic relations through important trade agreements and political engagements. The first stop will be in the UK, where he will sign the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 23-24.
Trade impact
India-UK FTA to lower tariffs on exports
The India-UK FTA is expected to have a major impact on 99% of Indian exports to the UK by lowering tariffs. This will also make it easier for British goods such as whisky and cars to enter India. The agreement comes after three years of negotiations aimed at improving market access and creating a better trading environment for both countries.
Security collaboration
FTA expected to deepen security ties between India, UK
The India-UK FTA is likely to expand the bilateral trade basket and strengthen security ties between the two countries. By removing trade barriers, both nations hope to achieve a more comprehensive economic partnership, strengthening their strategic and economic collaboration. This development is expected to deepen security ties between India and the UK.
Diplomatic visit
Modi's visit to Maldives under President Muizzu's administration
After the UK, PM Modi will head to the Maldives on July 25-26. Here, he will be the Chief Guest at the 60th National Day celebrations. This will also be his first visit under President Mohamed Muizzu's administration, and since recent strains in bilateral relations due to the "India Out" campaign by some Maldivian leaders and the pro-China stance of the current regime.
Strategic interests
Focus on rebuilding trust and ensuring regional stability
The Maldives visit is seen as a key opportunity to address concerns and strengthen ties. It also aims to reaffirm India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy in the Indian Ocean Region. The focus will be on rebuilding trust and ensuring regional stability, which are crucial for India's strategic interests. PM Modi's last bilateral visit to the Maldives was in June 2019.