Modi's UK, Maldives visit to strengthen diplomatic ties, trade agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23-26. The visit is aimed at strengthening India's diplomatic relations through important trade agreements and political engagements. The first stop will be in the UK, where he will sign the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 23-24.

Trade impact India-UK FTA to lower tariffs on exports The India-UK FTA is expected to have a major impact on 99% of Indian exports to the UK by lowering tariffs. This will also make it easier for British goods such as whisky and cars to enter India. The agreement comes after three years of negotiations aimed at improving market access and creating a better trading environment for both countries.

Security collaboration FTA expected to deepen security ties between India, UK The India-UK FTA is likely to expand the bilateral trade basket and strengthen security ties between the two countries. By removing trade barriers, both nations hope to achieve a more comprehensive economic partnership, strengthening their strategic and economic collaboration. This development is expected to deepen security ties between India and the UK.

Diplomatic visit Modi's visit to Maldives under President Muizzu's administration After the UK, PM Modi will head to the Maldives on July 25-26. Here, he will be the Chief Guest at the 60th National Day celebrations. This will also be his first visit under President Mohamed Muizzu's administration, and since recent strains in bilateral relations due to the "India Out" campaign by some Maldivian leaders and the pro-China stance of the current regime.