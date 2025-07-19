Bengaluru's 'Ring road' murder : SC confirms life sentences for 4
The Supreme Court has confirmed life sentences for Shubha Shankarnarayan and three others in the infamous 2003 "Ring Road" murder case in Bengaluru.
Shubha, then a 20-year-old law student, plotted to kill her fiance BV Girish with help from her boyfriend Arun Verma, his cousin Dinakar, and a hired accomplice.
The group murdered Girish near HAL Airport using a two-wheeler shock absorber.
SC focuses on reformative justice while upholding convicts' accountability
After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court recognized that forced marriage and social pressure played a role but didn't excuse the crime.
While upholding their convictions based on strong evidence like call records and witness statements, the court has given all four convicts eight weeks to file mercy pleas with the Karnataka Governor.
The focus is now on reformative justice—helping people shaped by tough circumstances get another chance—while still holding them accountable for their actions.