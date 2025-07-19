'9-to-5 jobs take over your life': Harsh Goenka's post goes viral
Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, is facing heat online after posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) warning about how "9-to-5 jobs take over your life" and urging people to "wake up before it's too late."
Many called out the irony, pointing out that his own company relies on traditional work hours.
As one commenter noted, the message seemed contradictory coming from a businessman who runs a traditional business.
Video has gone viral on social media
Goenka's post has added fuel to ongoing conversations about the reality of 9-to-5 jobs and their impact on personal life.
While he's known for sharing motivational content about work culture, this latest video struck a nerve with young professionals who feel stuck in conventional roles for survival.
The discussion highlights just how complicated—and personal—the topic of work-life balance can be.