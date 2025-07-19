'9-to-5 jobs take over your life': Harsh Goenka's post goes viral India Jul 19, 2025

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, is facing heat online after posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) warning about how "9-to-5 jobs take over your life" and urging people to "wake up before it's too late."

Many called out the irony, pointing out that his own company relies on traditional work hours.

As one commenter noted, the message seemed contradictory coming from a businessman who runs a traditional business.