Indian-made AK-203 rifles to start rolling out by December

The Korwa factory in Uttar Pradesh has rolled out 48,000 rifles so far and plans another 22,000 by year-end—including a quick batch of 7,000 coming soon. By next year, they're aiming for a daily output of 600 rifles. Each one gets strict quality checks using components from Indian suppliers.

IRRPL aims to be among top 5 small arms makers

IRRPL isn't stopping at just making rifles for India—they want to branch into exports to friendly countries and expand beyond the AK-203.

With India holding a slight majority stake, their goal is to break into the world's top five small arms makers by 2032.

It's a bold move that shows how serious India is about self-reliance and global defense partnerships.