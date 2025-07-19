Next Article
Bihar: Four family members found dead, father battling for life
Four members of a family—Soni Devi and her children Deepa (16), Shivam (15), and Arika (14)—were found dead in their rented home in Rajgir, Nalanda.
Their father, Dharmendra Kumar, was discovered unconscious and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.
Family struggled with heavy debt
Police believe the family consumed poison. The tragedy unfolded after all five were found unconscious at home; only Dharmendra survived.
Investigators say the family had been struggling with heavy debt—about ₹5 lakh—and Dharmendra reportedly faced harassment from moneylenders.
The case is still being investigated, with authorities hoping for more answers if Dharmendra recovers.